Ex-Banker Suing JPMorgan Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Says Sister Recanting Testimony Is 'Suspicious'

The man who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase is asking a judge not to throw out his case ... after the the bank claimed he convinced his sister and a friend to perjure themselves on his behalf.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Chirayu Rana's legal team argues that dismissing a case for fraud requires evidence ... and that neither witness has been deposed or cross-examined yet.

His lawyers also say that witness recantations must be viewed with "utmost suspicion" ... and note that Chirayu's sister Chandani doesn't say the sexual harassment never happened in her recantation -- just that she "cannot say" whether the allegations were true or not.

Meanwhile, his lawyers point out that another witness named Alan Flott hasn't recanted his statement at all.

On top of that, Chirayu's legal team says his lawsuit doesn't solely rely on his witnesses.

His claims also include JPMC's internal messages where an employee allegedly wrote "Can I bring the other brown boy?" and one teammate allegedly joked that a Nepalese barbershop would "probably accept your rupees, Chirayu."

Per the docs, the lawyers also say Chirayu was allegedly placed on indefinite leave and had his pay cut by more than half within weeks of his complaint.

In the end, Chirayu's legal team disputes the JPMC's request for fee sanctions and dismissal of the case.