JPMorgan Claims Ex-Banker Convinced Sister to Lie on His Behalf In 'Sex Slave' Case

Claims Former Banker Got Sister, Friend to Lie About Alleged Sexual Harassment

JPMorgan is asking a judge to throw out the sexual harassment lawsuit one former employee filed against the company ... claiming the ex-banker convinced his sister and a friend to perjure themselves on his behalf.

Here's the deal ... Chirayu Rana previously filed a sexual assault complaint against the banking giant and a former company executive, Lorna Hajdini -- alleging he was subjected to sexual abuse at Lorna's hands.

However, the bank is now presenting evidence which it claims shows Rana's sister -- Chandani -- recanting her previous allegations ... basically admitting she was not present for any events described and was told what to say by Chirayu.

For example ... initially Chandani claimed she saw Hajdini kiss Chirayu's cheek and say something like "I own you Brownie" to him. The company says she's now recanted the claim.

The bank is asking the court to dismiss the sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit.

We've reported on the case ... Hajdini recently claimed she had become the target of threats and other harassment because her name has been tied to the case. She filed a defamation counterclaim after Chirayu originally sued her.