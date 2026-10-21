Ex-JPMorgan Exec Says She's Receiving Threats, ‘Vile’ AI-Generated Content Amid Court Battle

The JPMorgan exec being sued for alleged sexual harassment by an ex-JPMorgan banker says she's tired of dealing with “vile” jokes about her as she battles her accuser in court ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the exec, Lorna Hajdini, claims she cannot even walk down the street “like a normal human being” due to the false claims brought by the banker.

She says she has been waiting for over a year to “clear her name” over the claims made by John Doe.

Lorna is opposing the banker’s attempt to delay the case … insisting he has no evidence to support his “callous and fabricated allegations against her.”

She says the banker and his legal team have been trashing her in the press for months … and claims she has received “countless lewd and threatening messages and has been the ongoing focal point of incessant jokes, memes and AI-generated content of a persistently vile, degrading and sexual nature – all because of [the banker’s] lies.”

Lorna says she is in therapy … adding that every delay in the case is a nightmare for her. She's asking the judge to deny the banker's request for an extension of certain deadlines in the case so things can get moving.

As TMZ previously reported, the banker sued Lorna, claiming he was subjected to “abhorrent sexual abuse.”