Female JPMorgan Chase Exec Files Counterclaim in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Her

JPMorgan Exec Lorna Hajdini is fighting back against the sexual harassment claims lobbed against her with a counterclaim of her own ... TMZ has learned.

According to new court docs obtained by TMZ -- Hajdani is suing her accuser for defamation and libel, claiming he's running a smear campaign against her.

She says in the counterclaim that the lawsuit against her is an attempt to "destroy her reputation" in order to extort her and JPMorgan Chase out of millions.

Hajdini claims her accuser didn't report any instances of harassment or assault until May 2025, even though his allegations date back almost a year before that.

She alleges the lawsuit has ruined her life -- both professionally and personally -- because of the "salacious narrative" she says her accuser's presented.

Hajdini claims she's received threats since the lawsuit first made headlines and alleges she and her family have been "mocked, ridiculed, and harassed around

the clock."

As you know, her accuser -- who wants to remain anonymous -- claimed she forced him to participate in "non-consensual" and "humiliating" sex acts.

He also alleged she once threatened to call immigration on people in his life. Hajdini is calling him a liar and has denied the allegations.