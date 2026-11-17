Play video content Video: Jacquees' DUI Arrest Bodycam Shows Singer Getting Physical, Passing Out Hollywood Police Dept.

Jacquees ended up in handcuffs after allegedly passing out behind the wheel of his Jeep in Florida ... and new body cam footage shows how the R&B singer's September arrest unfolded.

Video obtained by TMZ shows cops and firefighters surrounding Jacquees' white Jeep Gladiator in Hollywood, Florida, before the singer is seen lying on a stretcher inside an ambulance, where officers and paramedics attend to him.

Jacquees is later seen sitting up inside the ambulance ... but he appears to doze off again in the back of a police cruiser, then later while lying on a bench at the jail.

In the cruiser, his head is tilted back, and his eyes are closed ... while the jail footage shows him stretched out on the bench, still wearing his red outfit.

At one point, the singer is seen punching at an officer's arm after saying he needs to pee ... and then accuses an officer of having bad breath, ultimately calling one of them a "white bitch" before being moved from the ambulance to a police cruiser.

As previously reported ... police responded to a call about a man passed out behind the wheel on September 27. According to the arrest report, officers found Jacquees asleep inside his Jeep and struggled to wake him, even after repeatedly tapping on the window and shaking the vehicle.

Police say they smelled alcohol on the singer ... and things allegedly turned physical when he became combative with first responders, with authorities claiming he struck an officer's arm while they were attempting to restrain him.

Jacquees was arrested on charges of DUI, battery on an officer, firefighter, or EMT, and resisting an officer without violence.