Singer Jacquees Livin' It Up on His Tulum Getaway

Singer Jacquees Chasing The Sun In Tulum ☀️ !
American singer Jacquees is livin' it up and enjoying his success -- as he should! The R&B star -- who turned 31 on Tuesday -- hit Tulum, Mexico to vacate and celebrate!
Coming off his 2024 album, "Baby Making," Jacquees has a lot to celebrate -- he's kept his fans and followers in the loop all week long by sharing his fun under the sun!
The hot dad brought his fashion game to Tulum -- Check out these trunks he sported while posted up on the beach.
Sippin' a bevvy by the water, he decked himself out in a Balenciaga matching set and soaked up the Mexico sun.
