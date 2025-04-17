Singer Jacquees Livin' It Up on His Tulum Getaway

American singer Jacquees is livin' it up and enjoying his success -- as he should! The R&B star -- who turned 31 on Tuesday -- hit Tulum, Mexico to vacate and celebrate!

Coming off his 2024 album, "Baby Making," Jacquees has a lot to celebrate -- he's kept his fans and followers in the loop all week long by sharing his fun under the sun!

The hot dad brought his fashion game to Tulum -- Check out these trunks he sported while posted up on the beach.

Sippin' a bevvy by the water, he decked himself out in a Balenciaga matching set and soaked up the Mexico sun.