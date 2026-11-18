Play video content Video: Mom Makes Heartbreaking Plea to Missing Boys Fox 5 Atlanta

A mother in Georgia has issued a dire plea to her two missing sons ... after they disappeared last Friday following an argument over school attendance.

The two boys -- Jeffrey Ilunga, 15, and his brother Jaden, 12 -- are believed by cops to have run off with another runaway, Quban Smith ... Fox 5 reported.

Jeffrey and Jaden's mom, Ginette Wathele, told investigators that she and Jeffrey argued over him missing school, and she told him she planned to send him to live with his father.

She told Fox 5 ... "I told him, 'OK, this afternoon when I come this afternoon ... we're going to talk to you and me.'"

She says she told her son ... "We punish you for this and you go to your dad's house. I'm going to send you to your dad's house."

Since their disappearance -- which Ginette believes was directly tied to her confrontation with Jeffrey -- she shared a message to her boys ... "Please come back home… I miss you so much."