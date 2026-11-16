A missing plane that vanished near the Grand Canyon has been found wrecked ... with all three people aboard confirmed dead.

According to the National Park Service, crews located the missing Piper Comanche aircraft and a debris field around 10:15 AM Monday in the Basin area of Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim.

Missing Aircraft Located on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park (News Release) The National Park Service has located a downed aircraft near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. The aircraft and debris field were located by NPS at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 16 in the Basin area. There were no survivors. Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a missing Piper Comanche aircraft with three people aboard at approximately 11:30 p.m. Nov. 15. The aircraft’s last known location was in the vicinity of the Basin area on the North Rim. The cause of the incident will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board with support from the NPS. No additional information is available, and the names of the people aboard are being withheld out of respect for the family's privacy at this time. Additional information available: https://t.co/HYwrAolu36 @GrandCanyonNPS

The plane was first reported missing around 11:30 PM Sunday, prompting an extensive search operation ... it was last known to be in the vicinity of the Basin area with three people said to be on board.

Authorities launched an aerial search early Monday morning, with the Arizona Department of Public Safety using forward-looking infrared technology and night vision to try to locate the aircraft, according to NPS. The search effort also included Coconino County Search and Rescue, Kane County Search and Rescue and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.

The National Transportation Safety Board says they will investigate the crash, with assistance from the National Park Service, however it's still unclear what caused the plane to go down at this time.

The identities of the passengers have not yet been released.