Adam22 Says He Filed Police Report Against Chrisean Rock Over Wild 'N Out Attack

Play video content Video: Adam22 Says He Filed Charges Against Chrisean Rock After Wild ‘N Out No Jumper

Adam22 says he's taking legal action against Chrisean Rock after she punched him in the face on camera, telling fans on social media that he wants to press charges against the TV personality.

The podcast host claims he went to a police station and filed a police report over the alleged crime ... asking cops to investigate.

Play video content Video: Adam22 Gets Candid About Chrisean Rock's Wild Punch No Jumper

Adam22 says he has no doubt the district attorney will pursue the case ... and he says he hopes Chrisean faces felony charges -- not just misdemeanor.

As we reported ... video taken at a Wild 'N Out event shows Chrisean punching Adam22 in the back of his head after he cracked a joke about her parenting. Chrisean's ex, Blueface, captained Adam22's team.

Adam22 later explained he had previously roasted Chrisean's parenting ... and he felt he'd be a coward if he didn't repeat some of the remarks to her face. Security asked him to leave the stage after the incident -- so there wouldn't be any more trouble.

Chrisean also allegedly stared down Adam22's wife, Lena the Plug ... he said it left LTP shaken.