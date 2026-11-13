Adam22 Speaks Out About Chrisean Rock's 'Wild 'N Out' Attack On Stage

That Two-Piece Could Put Me Out of Work!!!

Play video content Video: Adam22 Gets Candid About Chrisean Rock's Wild Punch No Jumper

Adam22 is nursing a swollen jaw after getting rocked by Chrisean Rock at "Wild 'N Out" ... saying her two-piece could sideline him from both of his on-camera careers.

The podcaster broke down Thursday night's chaos at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood ... admitting he deliberately provoked Chrisean with a joke about her parenting during a rap battle.

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As TMZ previously reported, Chrisean punched Adam in the back of the head after he cracked a joke at her expense onstage.

Adam says he'd previously criticized Chrisean's parenting on a podcast and felt he'd be a coward if he didn't repeat those remarks to her face ... so he took his shot onstage, joking about Justina Valentine's BBL before declaring, "But that's nothing compared to Chrisean Rock's parenting."

And Adam says he initially thought she'd punched him just once ... only to discover while reviewing footage that she'd actually hit him with a "two-piece" -- landing a pair of shots instead of one.

But apparently, she wasn't finished ... Adam claims comedian DoBoy later told him Chrisean tried to come back for more, but he stepped in to block her.

Here's the kicker ... Adam says security approached him after the incident and asked him to leave the stage to prevent any more trouble. He also claims Chrisean later stared down his wife, Lena The Plug, leaving her shaken.

Adam says his jaw is incredibly swollen, and his neck is sore ... warning the two-piece could sideline him from both his podcasting and adult entertainment work for days, or even weeks.