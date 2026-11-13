Chrisean Rock Punches Adam22 in Back of the Head Over Parenting Joke at Wild N' Out Show

Chrisean Rock landed a couple of punches to the back of Adam22's head at L.A.'s Wild N' Out show ... after he dissed her abilities as a mom.

It all went down at the Intuit Dome last night ... as part of the L.A. Team, Adam was up against the Wild N' Out team -- including Justina Valentine -- who mocked his marriage to OnlyFans star Lena The Plug.

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When it was his turn, Adam clapped back ... "Justina, your BBL is embarrassing, but that's nothing compared to Chrisean Rock's parenting."

As you know ... Chrisean shares a son with her ex-fiancé Blueface -- who was the captain of Adam's team.

Chrisean -- who had a hoodie over her face -- slowly walked over to Adam, seemingly struck him twice in the back of the head, and then slowly walked away on her phone.

Speaking out about the incident, Adam shared a YouTube video of him icing his "incredibly swollen" jaw.

Adam -- who said he's considering filing a police report -- told his fans ... "I was attacked brutally early tonight."

Adam said that Chrisean -- who is a boxer -- was shooting him glances leading up to the joke ... especially since he's criticized Chrisean's parenting in the past.

After getting hit, Adam claimed that a security guard asked him to leave the stage, saying ... "We just want to make sure that nothing bad goes down."

Adam also alleges that Chrisean started "mean-mugging" Lena -- who recently reconciled with Adam after a separation -- after the incident that left his wife "freaked out."

Regarding his injury, Adam admitted ... "At the end of the day, this affects my work."