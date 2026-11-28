Chrisean Rock Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child
Chrisean Rock I'm Pregnant With Baby No. 2!!!
Published
Chrisean Rock has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child ... after taking two pregnancy tests.
The boxer revealed in a livestream that her first reaction to the news was to scream before asking her coach what she should do.
As you know ... Chrisean and ex-fiancé Blueface share a son -- Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.
We actually got the rapper just this past week ... and he said his ex's claims of bullying were untrue and that she was the real bully.