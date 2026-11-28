Play video content Video: Chrisean Rock Reveals She's Pregnant By Blueface Again

Chrisean Rock has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child ... after taking two pregnancy tests.

The boxer revealed in a livestream that her first reaction to the news was to scream before asking her coach what she should do.

As you know ... Chrisean and ex-fiancé Blueface share a son -- Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.