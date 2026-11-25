Play video content Video: Blueface Calls Chrisean Rock a Bully, Says She Needs to Log Off TMZ.com

Blueface says Chrisean Rock is BS'ing when she claims she's being bullied by him and his team ... telling us she's really just projecting her own shortcomings onto them.

We caught up with the rapper at LAX on Wednesday ... and he fired back at Chrisean's online claims that she's constantly being bullied ... telling our photog his ex is the real bully.

Blueface says he understands her mental health is suffering right now, and he offers some sage advice ... get off social media if you can't handle the criticism.

We also asked Blue about Adam22 going to the cops after Chrisean attacked him during "Wild 'n Out" filming ... and he says Chrisean made a bad choice by running up on the popular podcaster.

Play video content Video: Adam22 Says He Filed Charges Against Chrisean Rock After Wild ‘N Out No Jumper

He said he doesn't care about Adam going to the cops ... whatever the dude needs to do to feel vindicated.

We also asked Blue about his baby mama Nevaeh Akira's relationship with the popular streamer N3on ... a relationship which she says is purely professional.

Sounds like Blueface isn't totally buying that ... but he does say N3on called him to make sure they were good -- and he says he gave his blessing.