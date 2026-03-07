Blueface Denies AGAIN He's the Biological Dad of Chrisean's Son

Blueface is driving home the point he's NOT the biological dad of two-year-old Chrisean Jr. -- the son of his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock.

The rapper posted a message on X Thursday night, insisting "Jr is not my biological son RIP to his father Ronnie." Blueface didn't reveal who exactly Ronnie is ... but Chrisean had an ex named Karon “Ronny Doe” Cann, who passed away in 2025.

In the X post, Blueface said he didn't want to be discredited by being labeled an absent father, especially when he's already very present in the lives of his 2 other children, he claims.

Blueface also said he tried to "fill in the blanks" because the child's biological father is "no longer with us." He went on to say he can’t "continue the plot" of masquerading as the dad, noting "it doesn’t feel right."

Chrisean fired back on Instagram, writing that Blueface dissed her and her son by suggesting they're "Dumb" on a livestream. She vowed to "never normalize that," but she did not address Blueface's claim that he's not Jr.'s dad. She also posted, "Pray for Jonathan" -- Blue's real first name.

This is the second time Blueface has tackled this issue. In December 2023, he denied being the baby's father months after Chrisean had given birth.

Then, in February 2025, Chrisean uploaded the results of an alleged paternity test to her son’s Instagram account, which apparently showed Blueface was the father.

The situation got even more confusing in November 2025 when Blueface called Chrisean Jr. his son on a live stream while answering questions about the paternity test.