Chrisean Rock Gives Birth to Baby Boy During Instagram Live

Chrisean Rock is now a mom, 'cause she just gave birth to her son ... and she did on the 'Gram, no less.

The rapper was livestreaming her delivery Sunday on from her Instagram account, which captured her on a hospital bed with friends and family all around -- this while she pushed, screamed and, eventually, cried tears of joy.

Chrisean rock giving birth live on Instagram with over 300k views “ get that nigga OUT!” pic.twitter.com/CmFAfxHir3 — twisted (@UnknownKussy) September 3, 2023 @UnknownKussy

Indeed, the baby appears to have been secured safely ... but it was a process. At one point in the livestream, Chrisean could be seen/heard saying -- "Get this n**** out!" as doctors worked on her. No word on how long she was in labor, but the baby boy has arrived.

Chrisean's baby daddy, Blueface, was nowhere to be seen in her video ... there's footage circulating of him online right now that appears to show him in a different city entirely.

blue face being hugged up with another girl in miami while chrisean rock is giving birth to his new born son is so fucked up & WERID… pic.twitter.com/gfuytqCnH0 — jay.☆ (@munch4spice) September 3, 2023 @munch4spice

He's made it clear throughout this whole saga ... Chrisean isn't his #1 anymore, even as he's been confronted with paternity. Remember, he's got other children from different women.

Anyhoo, Chrisean seems to have had some kind of support system around her. With that said, her pregnancy has been controversial ... with many weighing on how she'd carried herself through parts of it, including instances of her smoking with a bun in the oven.

