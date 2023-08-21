Chrisean Rock Sparks Debate About Smoking During Pregnancy

Chrisean Rock is settiing the internet ablaze, because she blazed up while pregnant ... and while many fans are up in arms about the baby's safety, others are actually supporting her right to light up.

👀 I love how since this episode of chrisean aired of her smoking profusely & calling her unborn a bitch etc… Her fans are quiet as kept. Nah, let’s get this turnt up a notch‼️that 👶🏽 was doomed b4 birth SMH 🤦🏽‍♂️ Y’all have eyes but no sense. #chrisean #CrazyInLove2 #blueface pic.twitter.com/m7gburcguY — Corey 🔊 (@coreyletterman) August 21, 2023 @coreyletterman

On Sunday, social media users debated a recent clip from Chrisean and Blueface's reality show "Crazy In Love" ... where the two are having a mild disagreement as Chrisean blows billows of smoke in the kitchen.

Blueface seemed more concerned about money, informing Chrisean she did not accumulate $10 million in her last round of paydays -- but plenty of viewers expressed concern for the unborn child, and launched into anti-Chrisean tirades.

The CDC strongly advises against smoking while pregnant, but her actions aren't illegal and Chrisean still had some folks supporting her.

As fans argued amongst themselves, Blueface and Chrisean were able to squash their immediate differences to attend Jason Lee's birthday party Sunday night in Los Angeles.

