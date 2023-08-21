Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Chrisean Rock Sparks Debate About Smoking During Pregnancy

Chrisean Rock Smoking While Preggo!!! Sparks Furious Fan Debate

8/21/2023 8:36 AM PT
Chrisean Rock is settiing the internet ablaze, because she blazed up while pregnant ... and while many fans are up in arms about the baby's safety, others are actually supporting her right to light up.

On Sunday, social media users debated a recent clip from Chrisean and Blueface's reality show "Crazy In Love" ... where the two are having a mild disagreement as Chrisean blows billows of smoke in the kitchen.

Blueface seemed more concerned about money, informing Chrisean she did not accumulate $10 million in her last round of paydays -- but plenty of viewers expressed concern for the unborn child, and launched into anti-Chrisean tirades.

Chrisean rock twitter negative

The CDC strongly advises against smoking while pregnant, but her actions aren't illegal and Chrisean still had some folks supporting her.

Chrisean rock twitter positive

As fans argued amongst themselves, Blueface and Chrisean were able to squash their immediate differences to attend Jason Lee's birthday party Sunday night in Los Angeles.

PARTYING PARENTS

No one will ever accuse these 2 of being boring ... but a lot of people also wouldn't call them smart.

