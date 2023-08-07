Chrisean Rock Says She's Done with Blueface, He Says She's Lying

Play video content

Chrisean Rock spent a good chunk of her Sunday pouring her heart out to thousands of her IG followers, vowing she and Blueface will never be together again in any capacity ... despite their forthcoming baby together.

The pregnant reality star accused Blueface of physical and emotional abuse but ultimately blamed herself for her own issues.

According to Chrisean, she turned a blind eye to Blueface's bad behavior, drank too much alcohol and neglected her mental health -- but she's optimistic motherhood will keep her on the right path.

She also claimed her new quasi-skinhead hairstyle was due to Blueface allegedly ripping her braids out during a brawl, and not a rebellious fashion statement.

But, the "Moonwalking in Calabasas" rapper says those are all lies and he's not letting them go unchecked!!!

Blueface and his girlfriend/child's mother Jaidyn Alexis reacted to Chrisean's IG explosion with their noses turned up ... claiming it's Chrisean who starts the physical confrontations and then hides behind her pregnancy.

He also tells fans don't believe any of her crocodile tears ... and posted alleged DMs of Chrisean attempting to cuddle with him right after her final bow.