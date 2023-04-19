Chrisean Rock Debuts New Teeth, Sets Mother's Day Dental Giveaway

Play video content

Chrisean Rock has another reason to smile on top of her pregnancy ... the "Baddies" reality TV star recently filled in the famous gap in her grill!!!

Dr. Trevor J. Thomas tells TMZ Hip Hop he consulted with Chrisean for weeks before they collectively made the decision to get a permanent, lasting solution for her smile.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He says the process was quick and painless, and, importantly, he didn't need to take X-rays to get the job done -- a legit concern, because she's expecting.

Chrisean immediately loved her new smile and felt inspired ... so she and Dr. Thomas are going halfsies on a Mother's Day giveaway. The duo's giving one mom a free mouth makeover!!!

All fans have to do is follow the 7 people Dr. Thomas is following on his @teethbytrav IG page, and leave a comment on his post about Chrisean's makeover.