Kris Jenner Advocated for Jay-Z's Friend Emory Jones' Presidential Pardon

Kris Jenner played a key role in helping Jay-Z's longtime friend Emory Jones receive a presidential pardon.

Kris acknowledged her involvement on Instagram, thanking Alice Marie Johnson for helping Emory and praising Kim Kardashian for advocating for Johnson.

Kris wrote that she was grateful to President Trump for allowing her to advocate for Emory and giving him a second chance.

The post comes after reports credited Jay-Z with getting Emory released.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... Kris was the one who advocated for him. We're told Kris and Jay-Z are very good friends.

Emory was sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison in 2000 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine. His sentence was later reduced by 37 months, in part after Jay-Z wrote a letter to the judge, offering Emory a job.