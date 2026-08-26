Kris Jenner and Mariah Carey Grab Dinner at Nobu Malibu

Kris Jenner and Mariah Carey went out for a little dinner date in Malibu ... and it looks like they had a great time catching up over sushi.

TMZ obtained a photo of the momager and the pop powerhouse enjoying an evening at Nobu Malibu, smiling over drinks and food.

The A-listers stepped out for a girls' night not too long ago ... they were photographed a few months ago outside Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

It's nice to see their famous friendship is still going strong ... besides, nothing hits better than a martini, some raw fish, and some good gossip with your girls.