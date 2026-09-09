Kris Jenner Stalking Suspect Caught by Security Before Reaching Her Home

A man suspected of stalking Kris Jenner was arrested Monday after her security team stopped him in the neighborhood ... before he could get anywhere near her home.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the suspect, Zenwilliam Robson, was detained by Kris' security before he could even reach Kris' property and was caught well before he could get to the house.

According to NBC4, the suspect had tried to contact the "The Kardashians" star several times in the past. The outlet says Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies arrested him on suspicion of stalking. He was later charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing and refusing to leave private property.