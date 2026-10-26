Beyoncé and Jay-Z Hit Vegas Nightclub Amid Super Bowl Halftime Show Talk

Play video content Video: Jay-Z and Beyonce Las Vegas Date Night @JPASC24

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are living the champagne life ... hitting up a Las Vegas nightclub for a date night celebrating a major milestone for the rapper's bubbly business.

The power couple was seen partying at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace Sunday night ... where Jay was celebrating the 20th anniversary of his Armand de Brignac champagne brand, better known as Ace of Spades.

Play video content Video: Jay-Z and Beyonce Celebrate @JPASC24

The couple certainly dressed for the occasion ... with Beyoncé rocking a glamorous light green dress, while Jay kept things sleek in an all-black ensemble, complete with sunglasses and a massive diamond chain.

Video shows Jay and Bey making their way through the packed club with security close behind, drawing plenty of attention from partygoers eager to get a glimpse of music royalty.

The two were then spotted hanging out in the VIP section ... with Beyoncé dancing and throwing her hands in the air while Jay takes in the scene nearby.

The Vegas celebration comes after a pretty eventful weekend for the Carter family.

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As TMZ previously reported ... Beyoncé reunited with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at Jay-Z's Friday night concert at SoFi Stadium, where the Destiny's Child ladies were spotted dancing together.

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The couple's daughter, Blue Ivy, even joined her dad onstage to play piano.

Jay's also been making headlines over reports he's picked himself to perform at the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show ... though nothing has officially been announced.