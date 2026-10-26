'All My Children' Star Alan Dysert Dead at 75

Alan Dysert -- an actor best known for his role on the long-running soap opera "All My Children -- has died ... his wife announced on social media over the weekend.

Michele Dysert -- Alan's wife -- shared the message to his official Facebook on Sunday ... revealing Alan passed away on Friday.

Michele says Alan was a simple farm boy from Illinois who reached the heights of fame ... while also inspiring others as a beloved teacher and mentor.

She notes that Alan dealt with a ton of health challenges over the years ... but he didn't want his family to mourn his passing -- instead encouraging them to focus on the good times.

Michele ends the post by writing, "To my sweet Alan — thank you for loving me, for making me laugh, for the adventures, the memories, and the beautiful life we built together. I would choose you all over again, without hesitation. My heart is broken, but I am so thankful for the love of a lifetime. I will love you always."

Alan played Sean Cudahy on 79 episodes of "All My Children" from 1980 to 1990 ... and also appeared in "Cheech and Chong's Next Movie," Sally Fields' movie "Two Weeks" and "The Legend of Van Dorn."

In 2023, Alan released his autobiography, "Lights, Camera, Cancer!" ... in which he revealed he had an "incurable" form of the disease.

He was 75.