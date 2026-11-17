"The Simpsons" is back at it again, eerily predicting insane events ... and this time they seemingly foresaw the crazy outages we've been seeing.

In an episode from 2023, a future version of Lisa Simpson recalls "The Great Blackout" that almost destroyed Springfield.

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The spooky part? Her diary entry for the blackout is dated November 17 ... which is today.

And as you know, the U.S. has been experiencing some pretty big outages in the past few days -- like Microsoft going down, the FAA grounding flights, and the NSA's classified communication network going dark.

At this rate, we're losing count of all the companies and agencies that have experienced outages this week ... but hopefully "The Simpsons" is wrong about this one.