Play video content Video: Tommy Tuberville Isn't Concerned About Outages TMZ DC

Tommy Tuberville isn't losing sleep over the wave of tech outages sweeping the country ... but fellow Republican Sen. John Kennedy suspects hackers could be behind the disruptions ... and he's demanding answers.

Charlie caught up with Alabama's governor-elect in D.C. Tuesday ... and Tuberville brushed off concerns about the recent outages affecting banks, airlines and other industries, saying, "Let's don't make a mountain out of a molehill" ... insisting Trump has things under control.

Play video content Video: Sen. Kennedy Warns Outages May Be More Than Technical Glitch TMZ DC

Kennedy, meanwhile, had a much different take when Charlie caught up with him ... suggesting hackers could be exploiting artificial intelligence to cause the disruptions.

The Louisiana senator stressed he has no evidence the outages are coordinated ... but said he believes intelligence officials know more than they're letting on and should be briefing Congress.

Tuberville also pushed for privatizing air traffic control ... arguing the government needs to get out of the way and let private citizens run things.

Play video content Video: President Trump Brushes Off Concerns Over Outages Impacting Microsoft, FAA and More Youtube/@WhiteHouse

And Kennedy had one more piece of advice for anyone worried about the outages ... stock up on WD-40, duct tape and Vienna sausages. He joked you could live forever on those three, plus water.