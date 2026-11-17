Relax, We're Up and Running ...

JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America are looking to calm customers' nerves amid growing cyberattack fears ... telling TMZ things are running normally after Monday's reports of banking problems ... and brushing off concerns of a potential cyberattack.

A JPMC spokesperson tells TMZ ... a software bug caused a temporary slowdown Monday, making it take longer than usual to service some customers ... but there's no evidence hackers were behind it.

Chase says customers still had access to their accounts and funds throughout the disruption ... and the problem has been resolved.

Over at Bank of America, a spokesperson tells TMZ ... "Bank of America's systems were operating normally throughout the day yesterday."

We're also told there was no outage at BofA.

Chase says transactions involving its systems could have slowed things down on the other end ... but stresses the problem wasn't systemic.

The reassurance comes amid a string of unsettling tech headlines. As we reported, a cyberattack hit 178 major websites, including CNN and Zoom ... spreading malicious code through a compromised website service called Optimizely.

Separately, recent Microsoft and FAA disruptions have fueled concerns about what's behind all these technical troubles ... though Microsoft reported no evidence of malicious activity, and officials found no evidence linking those two incidents.

Play video content Video: Sen. Josh Hawley Demands Answers Over Possible Coordinated Cyberattack TMZ DC

Some folks are convinced the outages are all part of a massive cyberattack ... but that hasn't been confirmed.