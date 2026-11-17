We'll Let You Know if It Was a Hack

Play video content Video: Sean Duffy Says ATC Router Failure Remains a Mystery, Hack Possible

Sean Duffy still doesn't know why one router in Arkansas overloaded the entire air traffic control system, leading to a nationwide ground stop ... but he's not totally ruling out a hack.

The Transportation Secretary addressed the media during a press conference on Tuesday ... and his answer to several key questions didn't inspire much confidence among Americans.

Duffy says they've been able to recreate the overload that occurred in El Dorado, Arkansas, on Friday ... but they can't figure out the root cause of why it happened.

He then goes on to say everyone in intelligence he's spoken to says this isn't a cyberattack or a hack ... but adds that if they find out it was a hack, he'll inform the public promptly.

In simpler terms ... the Department of Transportation knows how to overload the system in El Dorado, but not why it happened, and Duffy's confident this isn't an attack -- but he may change that assessment in the future. Hooray?

Play video content Video: Bruce Schneier Says No Cyberattacks Just Failures TMZ.com

We've also spoken to people in the cybersecurity world -- including Harvard lecturer Bruce Schneier, who tells us he doesn't believe this is an attack either ... but instead late-stage capitalism wreaking havoc.

Americans aren't ready to breathe a sigh of relief yet ... with each new issue adding to the country's collective anxiety.

Play video content Video: Sen. Josh Hawley Demands Answers Over Possible Coordinated Cyberattack TMZ DC

Congress is demanding answers ... but so far it seems like we don't have any.