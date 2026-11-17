Next up on the list of U.S. outages ... the National Weather Service.

North Carolina meteorologist Tim Buckley took to X on Tuesday to explain that some weather.gov sites are the "outage of the day."

According to Downdetector, users have reported problems with the NWS since a little before 8 AM ... and hundreds of reports have since flooded in.

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This is the latest organization to reportedly experience an outage in the past week.

In addition to the unexpected nationwide ground stop on airlines on Friday, Microsoft has gone down, banks experienced outages, and even the NSA's highly classified internal communications network went dark.

There's also a cyberattack on 178 major websites ... with hackers targeting crypto wallets.

At this point, we can't help but wonder ... what's next?!?