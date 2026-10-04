Cornell Jane Doe Attorney Claims Evidence May Have Been Dumped in Lake, More Videos Exist

Play video content Video: Cornell Jane Doe Attorney Says Evidence Was Dumped in Lake CNN

The attorney representing the Jane Doe accusing 7 members of the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University of drugging and sexually assaulting her is claiming that evidence could have been dumped in a lake for all he knows ... and that there's more video and pics of the alleged gang rape.

Sitting down with CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday ... lawyer Thomas Giuffra raised concerns that crucial evidence -- including additional videos and photos -- was lost because a search warrant was never executed by authorities.

Giuffra said ... "They would have grabbed every single one of these phones of these guys. They would have downloaded all this material. I'm confident, knowing this day and age and the group that we're dealing with, that there were other photos, there were videos."

Jane Doe's lawyer added that he believes these videos are presently at the "bottom of Lake Cayuga."

He alleged ... "Once they knew there was a problem, they cleared everything out and they got rid of it."

As for Jane Doe ... he said she's received several threats by people wanting her to drop the lawsuit ... and called her harassers "disgusting."