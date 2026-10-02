Cornell Jane Doe's Attorney Say She Was Incapable of Consent, Is 'Not Doing Well'

The lawyer representing the Jane Doe accusing 7 Cornell frat brothers of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a frat house says his client is "not doing well" ... and he pushed back on the narrative that she was remotely capable of giving consent the night of her alleged gang rape.

In an interview with CNN on Friday, Jane Doe's attorney Thomas Giuffra said his client has been "under siege on social media where people are trying to identify her."

Describing "false court postings" trying to ID her and the fact that other women have been misidentified as her, Giuffra said ... "That's been really difficult."

When asked about Jane Doe's account to police ... where she said she engaged in consensual activity in the beginning of the night before it became nonconsensual ... Giuffra remained adamant that Jane Doe was too drunk to ever give consent that night.

He said ... "I don't think it was ever consensual. She showed up at the Chi Phi heavily intoxicated. There was testimony not just from the people involved in the assault, but there was a lot of testimony from people who were around that time, saw her that day, and by all accounts, she was completely, completely intoxicated. She couldn't consent to anything."

Giuffra said her intoxication and "the fact that she was plied with drugs" meant that Jane Doe was "incapable of consenting."