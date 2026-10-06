Cornell Frat Bro Winston Lee Apologizes To Jane Doe For 'Backlash' In Recorded Call
Cornell Frat Bro To Accuser Sorry About The Backlash, But Why Are You Calling Me?!?
One of the Cornell frat bros accused of gang-raping a fellow student apologized to her for the backlash she was getting ... before questioning why she was calling him.
Winston Lee -- one of seven Chi Phi members named in the Jane Doe's civil lawsuit -- spoke with the woman in a November 2024 phone call ... she recorded the conversation and ABC News obtained the audio.
Lee apologizes to the woman for all the "backlash" she was getting ... and says he feels sorry for her.
Jane told Lee she had been heavily intoxicated, given multiple sedatives and surrounded by as many as 8 to 10 men ... calling what happened gang rape.
Lee responded by asking why she decided to call him, and said there was nothing indicating anything was happening in the room ... despite his name reportedly appearing in the Snapchat group where frat bros were allegedly summoned upstairs with a "free p***y" message.
Jane shot back ... "You already knew ... I was 10 shots deep."
Lee is accused in the lawsuit of snorting ketamine off Jane's body during the alleged October 2024 assault.
As TMZ previously reported, another accused frat brother, Matthew Ingalls, was also heard on a call with Jane that surfaced.
During that conversation, Ingalls told her ... "It's possible that both of us like remember this, and it's not true."
Lee and Ingalls are among seven former Chi Phi members named in Jane Doe's lawsuit. None have been criminally charged.