Frontier Airlines Agents Fired After Mocking Passenger in Viral Video Exchange

'And You Thought You Was Gonna Get on Your Flight'

A couple check-in desk agents got terminated from their gigs with Frontier Airlines after mocking a customer who was trying to check in for his flight ... getting the boot after video of their tense exchange went viral.

Footage circulating online shows a Frontier customer trying to check in at the ticket counter for a flight from North Carolina to Boston ... and things go south when the agents mention a $25 fee to check in with them in person.

The guy balks at the fee and the Frontier employees start arguing, refusing to check him in, mocking him and repeatedly telling him, "And you thought you was gonna get on your flight."

He had already whipped out his phone to document the incident last Friday, and the gate agents start recording him too ... and things get nasty.

Frontier Airlines tells TMZ ... "We are aware of what occurred and have been directly in touch with the customer. The individuals in question, who work for a third party contractor, are no longer associated with the Frontier account."