Frontier Passenger Sues Airline Over Spilled Tea, Alleges Damage to Penis

A Frontier Airlines passenger claims he was left with severe burns and "disfiguring" scars on his privates after a scalding cup of hot water spilled on his lap ... detailing the extent of his alleged injuries in a new lawsuit.

In a court document obtained by TMZ ... the man, named Sean Miller, says he was flying home to Pennsylvania from South Carolina in September, when the hot water brought to him for a cup of tea ended up spilling onto his crotch region.

Miller claims the water was given to him in a "highly negligent fashion," noting the cup was filled to the brim with piping hot water.

He claims, when it spilled in his lap, it caused a myriad of issues ... including "discoloration" on his penis and scrotum/testicles, as well as a significant decrease in "sensation" down there.

Per the suit, an ambulance met Miller on the ground and rushed him to a local hospital, where he was treated for 3rd-degree burns.

Yet, he believes the damage had already been done before the plane touched down ... Miller claims the "tightly-situated plane seat configuration" made it so he was unable to get up after the incident.

His attorney, who spoke with The Independent, claims Miller was trapped in "agonizing pain" for the duration of the flight.

Per the doc, Miller also allegedly suffered PTSD, sexual dysfunction, nerve damage, and other injuries ... which is why he's seeking more than $150,000 in damages.