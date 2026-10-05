Jack Doherty's GF Allegedly Pulled Gun Out During Fight Over Breakup Before Influencer's Arrest

Influencer Jack Doherty showed police security footage to back up his claim that he didn’t touch his girlfriend ... this according to the police report.

TMZ obtained the Ft. Lauderdale Police Department report over Jack’s arrest in September over alleged abuse.

According to the report, the alleged victim told cops that she had lived with Jack for six months but told him she planned to end the relationship ... which apparently triggered the fight.

Cops say, during the argument, the woman told them Jack said he would “beat her ass” and that he could because he was bigger than her. She told cops she went upstairs to get a firearm on a table and held it by her side while telling Jack to leave her alone.

The alleged victim told cops she said to Jack she would shoot him if he came near her dure to her being in fear.

The woman told officers she did hit and scratch Jack but in self-defense during the altercation.

But according to the report, Jack told cops that his girlfriend was the one who hit him. Officers say Jack was hesitant but did show cops his security footage, which the report said showed the verbal argument arguing and the woman using her arm to strike and push away from Jack to create distance. He said he never put his hands on her.

Officers noted they saw Jack with a visible injury on his face, but he was nevertheless eventually placed in custody and transported to jail.