Jack Doherty Arrest Stemmed From Physical Dispute With Woman, Cops Say

Jack Doherty was arrested in Florida after cops say he got into a physical dispute with a woman inside a residence ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department tells TMZ ... cops responded to a residence just before noon Friday and determined Jack and a female victim had gotten into a physical altercation.

The woman was not injured, law enforcement tells us.

We broke the story ... Jack was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Sources close to Jack previously told TMZ he acted in self-defense during the dispute.

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