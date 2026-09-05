Jack Doherty Arrest Stemmed From Physical Dispute With Woman, Cops Say
Jack Doherty Arrest Stems From Alleged Physical Dispute
Jack Doherty was arrested in Florida after cops say he got into a physical dispute with a woman inside a residence ... TMZ has learned.
A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department tells TMZ ... cops responded to a residence just before noon Friday and determined Jack and a female victim had gotten into a physical altercation.
The woman was not injured, law enforcement tells us.
We broke the story ... Jack was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Sources close to Jack previously told TMZ he acted in self-defense during the dispute.
In November 2025, Jack was arrested by Miami Beach Police outside a smoke shop and booked on charges of possessing amphetamine, possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana, and resisting arrest. Body cam footage showed him arguing with officers. He later told TMZ it was the worst day of his life and was released on $3,500 bail.