Jack Doherty Arrest: Girlfriend Told Cops He Pushed Her, Put Hands Around Her Neck

Jack Doherty's domestic battery arrest was allegedly scarier than originally thought ... cops say the popular YouTuber's girlfriend claims he pushed her down and wrapped his hands around her neck, prompting her to grab a gun to protect herself.

The probable cause affidavit, obtained by TMZ, lays out all the allegations against Jack, who cops say got into a heated argument Friday afternoon with his girlfriend inside a Florida home.

Cops say the woman told officers Jack ran up to her and got right in her face during a confrontation, scaring the heck out of her. As a result, the woman says she used her arm to put some distance between her and Jack.

According to the affidavit, the two continued to argue as the woman went upstairs to gather her things to leave the residence. The woman claims Jack was super pissed that she was trying to make a quick exit and "pushed her to the ground and used his hands around her neck to briefly pin her to the ground."

She told police she was able to breathe despite Jack's hands around her throat, but said she still grabbed a firearm from a bedside table and threatened to shoot him if he came near her again.

Cops responded to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance, and police ended up arresting Jack for misdemeanor domestic battery.