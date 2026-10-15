Bryce Hall Asked Court For Protection From Ex Days After Alleged Violent Fight

Bryce Hall rushed to court asking for a restraining order against his ex, Mika Lafuente, days after the alleged fight that led to his domestic violence arrest ... TMZ has learned.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ, the influencer filed a petition on August 6 accusing Mika of stalking or harassment ... and five days later, on August 11, the court denied the request.

The case was filed 10 days after Mika called police on July 27 and claimed Bryce got physical with her at his home during their split.

Per court docs, the two got into it over who got to keep a Roomba after Mika went over to Bryce's Las Vegas home to pick up stuff she left behind.

Mika says she put a phone in her pocket to record the encounter. Cops say Mika could be heard telling Bryce to slap him … he said he wasn't going to slap her but was going to force her out of his home.

According to the docs, Mika, who dated Bryce for a little over 2 years, could be heard saying, "Let me go." She told officers he put her over his shoulder and took her outside … where he allegedly threw her on rocks, and the docs include photos of her alleged injuries.

Bryce was charged with one count of coercion constituting domestic violence with physical force or immediate threat of physical force and one count of battery constituting domestic violence.