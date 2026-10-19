TikToker Dakota Harper Blames Ex for Landing Him Behind Bars
TikTok Arson Suspect Dakota Harper It's My Ex's Fault I'm In Jail!!!
TikToker Dakota Harper says it's all his ex's fault he's been busted for arson ... essentially calling her a bad influence.
The social media star -- who's been accused alongside former girlfriend Felicity Eatmon of setting an abandoned home on fire -- told Los Angeles Magazine that he wouldn't be behind bars if he'd just stayed away from her.
In a phone call from a West Virginia Jail, Harper told the outlet ... "I need to stay away from Felicity. She’s the reason I’ve been in jail ... if I stayed away from her, I would not be in any trouble."
He's been in a bit of trouble with the law over the years -- L.A. Mag says he was named in a 2023 truancy complaint for skipping school and was charged in a pending case with misdemeanor unlawful removal, injury to or destruction of property, as well as conspiracy to inflict injury to a person or property this past May.
And, as you know, he and Felicity were arrested late last month for allegedly setting a vacant home on fire in Charleston, WV.
A judge recently doubled Dakota's bond ... upping it from $10K to $20K.