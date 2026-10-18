Gypsy Rose Blanchard Accused of Sideswiping Driver in Louisiana Crash

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was involved in a car wreck in Louisiana ... amid the devastating news surrounding the death of her baby’s father, Ken Urker ... TMZ has learned.

A Facebook user posted about the alleged collision, writing, "2026 is wild. Just got sideswiped by Gypsy Rose. FML."

Louisiana State Police Troop C tells TMZ ... troopers investigated a minor crash involving Gypsy Rose in Terrebonne Parish on October 17. Cops say the collision resulted in minor property damage, and no injuries were reported.

A source tells TMZ the wreck happened at an intersection in Houma ... and confirms Gypsy had up-to-date car insurance at the time.

We're told the sun was in Gypsy's eyes and was a factor in the crash. Louisiana State Police confirm no arrests were made as a result of the incident.

The wreck comes amid a heartbreaking period for Gypsy, whose personal life has drawn significant public attention. We broke the story her former fiancé and father of their daughter -- Aurora -- died suddenly earlier this month.