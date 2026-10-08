TikToker Dakota Harper's GF Felicity Freaks Out During Storm Before Arson Bust, on Video

Play video content Video: TikToker Dakota Harper's GF Felicity Freaks Out During Storm Before Arson Bust TMZ.com

Dakota Harper and his girlfriend, Felicity Eatmon, couldn't keep their hands off each other during a storm warning in West Virginia ... weeks before they were arrested for arson.

We've obtained video from the Hampton Inn in Charleston, West Virginia, from August 16 during the couple's four-night stay ... which was anything but drama-free.

Our sources say there was a tornado watch in the area ... which caused Felicity to become very obsessed -- freaking out while kneeling in the hotel lobby.

Check out the video ... Felicity's clearly unhappy with the weather -- wailing and moaning while her better half is calmly looking at his phone and seemingly nibbling on a snack.

Felicity seems concerned about her parents ... and Dakota walks up and pulls her into an embrace to comfort her.

This seems to help a great deal and, after sharing a few smooches, Felicity appears to be completely settled down.

We're told the pair were actually very nice during their stay ... causing no trouble. Cops were never called.

As you know ... Dakota and Felicity have been charged with arson after allegedly trying to burn down an abandoned home. Authorities say video footage shows Felicity handing Dakota a lit piece of paper before he allegedly placed it inside the home.