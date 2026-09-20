Jack Avery Fights Ex Gabbie Gonzalez's Latest Bid to See Their Daughter

Ex Jack Avery Says Their Kid's Thriving Without Her

Jack Avery is pushing back against his ex Gabbie Gonzalez's latest attempt to reconnect with their daughter ... saying there's a good reason a criminal protective order currently blocks her from having any contact.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the "Why Don't We" singer filed a response opposing the TikTok influencer's request for visitation and video calls with their 7-year-old daughter, Lavender.

Jack says there's no emergency that calls for changing the current setup ... especially with their custody case already headed to trial October 20 and 21.

He also claims Gabbie is trying to "hijack" that trial without showing Lavender is in any immediate danger ... and wants the judge to deny her request.

The fight comes four months after Gabbie was arrested ... authorities claim she was involved in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Jack. Prosecutors allege she conspired with her father, Francisco Gonzalez, and another man to have Jack killed. She has pleaded not guilty.

Jack says Lavender is now "happy, healthy, and thriving" in his care ... going to school, spending time with friends, and taking part in extracurricular activities.

He says he's finally at peace after living in fear since learning about the alleged plot ... and argues allowing Gabbie visits or video calls now would go against the protective order and disrupt Lavender's stability.

Jack also has support from two women who filed declarations with the court -- his ex-girlfriend Alexis Abner and Shelly Woodcox, who briefly fostered Lavender after Gabbie's arrest.

Shelly claims Lavender initially blamed Jack for her mom's arrest and refused to speak with him, saying it was "his fault." She says that made her concerned Gabbie had been speaking negatively about Jack around their daughter.

Alexis claims she personally heard Gabbie make negative comments about Jack in Lavender's presence ... and says she's worried renewed contact could cause Lavender more confusion and emotional distress.