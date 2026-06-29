Gabbie Gonzalez's Alleged Accomplice Wants $2M Bail Reduced

Gabbie Gonzalez's alleged accomplice Kai Cordrey says he's doesn't have nearly enough cash to post bond ... so now he's asking a judge to slash his $2 Million bail to an amount he says he can actually afford.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Cordrey -- one of the three defendants charged in the alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting singer Jack Avery -- wants his bail reduced from $2 Million to $100,000 ... claiming he's been stuck behind bars since May solely because he doesn't have the money to get out.

As TMZ previously reported, prosecutors allege Gabbie, her father Francisco Gonzalez and Cordrey conspired to have Avery killed during a bitter custody battle over the daughter they share. Prosecutors claim the trio explored hiring a hitman through the dark web, and all three have pleaded not guilty.

In the new filing, Cordrey's attorneys say the 26-year-old has no criminal history, worked as a plumber's apprentice before his arrest, and was living paycheck to paycheck. They claim he has just over $6,400 in his bank account, owns no property or significant assets, and can only afford a $100,000 bond with financial help from his parents and arrangements with a bail bondsman.

His attorneys argue there's no reason Cordrey should still be sitting in jail and says he's willing to submit to conditions like GPS monitoring, handing over his passport, and staying put in California.