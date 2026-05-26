Jack Avery Leaves Los Angeles, Didn't Feel 'Safe' After Gabbie Gonzalez's Arrest

Jack Avery’s been through the wringer lately -- and after ex-Gabbie Gonzalez’s alleged murder-for-hire plot, he’s taking zero chances ... TMZ has learned he’s officially out of L.A.

Sources close to the situation tell us Jack left town on Thursday with his mom, girlfriend, and daughter Lavender -- whom he shares with Gabbie -- because after her arrest last week, he no longer felt safe staying in the city with his daughter.

We’re told things got even more unsettling when Gabbie was released Friday after posting a $2 Million bail ... with Jack believing she’s a potential flight risk and still deeply concerned over the seriousness of the allegations.

He’s also fearful of her friends and family -- especially after claiming some of her friends showed up at his house and pounded on the door, something he documented in his restraining order.

That said, we are told he's relieved the restraining order was granted ... meaning her family can no longer contact him.