Bodycam Footage Shows Gabbie Gonzalez's Dad Being Arrested In Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot

Play video content Video: Bodycam Video Captures Arrest of Gabbie Gonzalez’s Father in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Case Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Bodycam footage of influencer Gabbie Gonzalez's dad shows the moment he was arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder the father of her child ... singer Jack Avery.

TMZ obtained the video and it shows law enforcement arresting 59-year-old Francisco Javier Gonzalez at a residence in Florida on May 18 after authorities discovered he was wanted out of Los Angeles County on serious felony charges.

The bodycam video captures deputies approaching Francisco at a home shortly after noon ... with officers informing him they were acting on an active California arrest warrant alleging conspiracy to commit murder.

In the footage, Francisco appears compliant as deputies place him in handcuffs outside the residence. The arrest unfolds without incident and he does not resist.

After being taken into custody, Francisco was transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, where he was booked and turned over to detention personnel pending extradition proceedings.

As we previously reported ... Francisco is asking the judge to reject the state's request for no bail and instead release him on a $2M bond with strict conditions. His lawyer argues prosecutors have failed to show he's a current danger to Jack, witnesses, or the public.