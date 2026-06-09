Gabbie Gonzalez's Dad Francisco Says He Shouldn't Be Denied Bail

Francisco Gonzalez -- the Florida attorney accused of helping bankroll an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting his daughter Gabbie's baby daddy Jack Avery -- says prosecutors are trying to keep him locked up without bail based on speculation, not evidence.

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ, Francisco is asking the judge to reject the state's request for no bail and instead release him on a $2M bond with strict conditions. His lawyer argues prosecutors have failed to show he's a current danger to Jack, witnesses or the public.

As TMZ previously reported ... Gabbie was released from custody on a $2M bond shortly after last month's arrest.

Francisco, however, remains behind bars as prosecutors continue pushing for a no-bail order.

The filing takes aim at several pieces of evidence prosecutors have cited in their effort to keep Francisco behind bars ... including social media posts made by family members and recorded jail calls. Francisco's attorney says the posts weren't written by him, did not contain threats, and did nothing to show he would try to harm anyone if released.

He also points to the timeline of the case ... noting the alleged murder-for-hire conduct dates back roughly five years. Francisco claims prosecutors have identified no new plot, no new threats, and no attempts by him to contact or harm Jack during that period.

As we previously reported, prosecutors claim Francisco played a major role in the alleged scheme ... alleging Francisco helped finance efforts to hire a hitman to kill Jack.