Gabbie Gonzalez's Plea for Parenting Time Denied After Arrest Over Hitman Allegations

TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez's request for parenting time regarding her and Jack Avery's child has been denied.

Court docs obtained by TMZ show a Los Angeles judge kept all current protections in place regarding Jack's temporary restraining order against his ex ... meaning she won't be seeing their daughter, Lavender, for quite some time.

Remember, Jack obtained a temporary restraining order in May after Gabbie was arrested for allegedly conspiring to hire a hitman to kill him ... and sought sole legal and physical custody of Lavender. The TRO was granted, and Gabbie hasn't seen their kiddo since.

But the judge did grant Gabbie's request to delay a hearing for a domestic violence restraining order Jack would like to obtain against her, with the hearing being scheduled for October 20. The judge asked both parties to get together their legal arguments, witness list, and any exhibits they wish to use by October 13.

As of now, Jack is living outside of California after Gabbie posted a $2 million bail ... and he felt unsafe.