Andrew Tate Calls BS On Claim He Had Bestiality Porn Involving Horse

Andrew Tate is keeping a sense of humor amid his sex trafficking case in the United Kingdom, calling prosecutors' claims that he's into bestiality porn with horses total "horses***" ... at least according to his lawyer.

Tate's attorney, Joseph McBride, tells TMZ ... after British prosecutors filed court documents Tuesday accusing Tate of having videos of sex acts with a horse and an eel on his electronic devices, Tate bluntly told his lawyer, "This is horses***."

McBride tells us that Tate "of course has a sense of humor about this stuff."

And why shouldn't he ... according to McBride, Tate is NOT into bestiality at all. Tate's lawyer says the influencer is a "multiple woman guy" who has supermodels throwing themselves at him.

In the filing, UK prosecutors claim Tate possessed obscene images showing people engaging in sex with live animals -- namely a horse and an eel -- as well as BDSM acts that could cause serious injuries to a man's genitalia.

Prosecutors also allege that Tate made and possessed a mountain of X-rated images and child porn, which McBride also denies.

Regarding the bestiality claims, McBride says police found a phone device in a house raided many years ago in the UK. McBride says cops examined the contents of the phone and found a group chat involving numerous mixed martial arts fighters posting videos of soldiers during the war with ISIS.

The attorney said the MMA fighters started horsing around and trying to gross each other out by uploading bestiality videos, with one depicting "some guy banging a horse."

There is no proof, McBride says, that Tate sent any of the videos in question, viewed the videos, or was in the videos.

McBride says prosecutors don't even have the phone anymore ... and all they did was produce a report based on the alleged contents of the phone.

As we previously reported ... Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were arrested in July by federal agents in Miami on charges from UK authorities that include rape, assault, human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain, and possession of extreme pornography.