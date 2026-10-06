Andrew Tate Accuser Says She Was Forced to Perform Sex Act on Bed Knob for Hour

One of Andrew Tate's accusers claims she was forced to perform a sex act on a bed knob for an hour ... while working at his alleged webcam operation in Romania.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the woman says Andrew convinced her to move to Romania in 2017 after telling her she could choose whether she wanted to do webcam work.

She claims that all changed once she got there ... the woman says she was working 12-hour shifts while Andrew, his brother Tristan Tate, and others controlled the chats and accepted money for sex acts she hadn't agreed to.

She says she'd specifically ruled out anal activity ... but claims her boundaries were ignored. According to the filing, she was pressured into using sex toys and, on one occasion, had to "f*** a bed knob for an hour."

She described the experience as feeling like "sexual slavery."

The newly filed docs also contain disturbing allegations against Tristan.

Another woman claims Tristan repeatedly choked her until she passed out during sex and, on some occasions, allegedly penetrated her anally while she was unconscious. She says he once told her "the more he liked someone, the more he wanted to hurt them."

The brothers' attorney Joe McBride tells TMZ ... "The United Kingdom has carried out a political kidnapping of two American citizens and defamed them before the world. Britain now expects the public to believe that Andrew and Tristan Tate, two men whom women have pursued their entire adult lives, needed to coerce anyone into anything. The low-IQ morons of the world may believe it. Britain is counting on them."