Delta Passenger Uses N-Word While Being Removed From Flight by Police

Drops N-Word While Being Escorted Off Plane During Tirade

A Delta passenger was caught on video using the N-word while being escorted off a flight by cops ... after allegedly screaming "death to America" and pretending to shoot fellow travelers.

EXCLUSIVE: Passenger melts down, screams 'death to America' and pretends to shoot other travelers on a JFK to ATL flight. More to follow. https://t.co/itXRgSy160 @thenewsjunkie

Video circulating on X shows the unruly passenger being removed from a Delta flight Thursday, which was scheduled to travel from New York City's JFK International Airport to Atlanta.

In the video, the man can be heard using the N-word as cops escort him off the plane.

A Delta spokesperson tells TMZ ... "Delta has zero tolerance for disruptive behavior, and we thank law enforcement for their assistance in removing this unruly customer." The airline went on to apologize to the customers on the flight for the experience and any delay in their travels.

We're told the aircraft was carrying 160 passengers and 6 crew members when the incident unfolded. The flight departed JFK approximately 45 minutes behind schedule.