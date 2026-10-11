'SNL' Takes Aim at Trump’s Nobel Snub and Pete Hegseth’s Execution Livestream

President Donald Trump getting passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize became comedy gold for "Saturday Night Live" ... and Pete Hegseth's execution livestream idea gave the show another target to sink its teeth into.

Colin Jost and Michael Che went after the administration during Saturday night's "Weekend Update" ... turning Trump's Nobel disappointment and the Defense secretary's controversial proposal into a double-barreled political roast.

Jost took aim at Trump's apparent frustration over missing out on the peace prize ... delivering jokes at the president's expense as he continues to tout his record on international conflicts.

The punchlines then turned to the Nobel award itself and the people involved in the selection process, with Jost using the snub to poke holes in Trump's peacemaker image.

But the segment got even darker when the anchors shifted to Hegseth and the reported plan to livestream the execution of former Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan -- who was sentenced to death for the 2009 Fort Hood shooting that killed 13 people and wounded 31 others.

The prospect of broadcasting his execution has raised questions about turning capital punishment into a public spectacle ... and Che certainly leaned into the grim premise.

The cold open saw Jost as a fired-up Hegseth wearing a Bondolier of Fireball whiskey on the finally-retuned USS Abraham Lincoln filling the "Seamen" in on what they missed while they were deployed.

James Austin Johnson popped into the open as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. featuring the HHS Sec's distinctive voice and bulging forearms.

Trump's Nobel ambitions, Hegseth's execution proposal, and the Pentagon's makeover all landed in the comedy crosshairs ... with the show delivering a fresh reminder that Washington remains prime-time material for late-night TV.